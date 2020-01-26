Tyson Fury makes a knockout forecast before Deontay Wilder's rematch

Tyson Fury has vowed to take out “the greatest puncher in history” Deontay Wilder within two rounds when the two meet next month.

Both men have prepared for their highly anticipated rematch for the WBC World Heavyweight Crown, which is scheduled for February 22nd in Las Vegas.

The final fight between them ended in a draw, although Fury apparently had the upper hand over the champion for most of the fight.

Anger survived a late fall when Wilder hit him in the twelfth round with a hammer blow, but he firmly believes that this time his opponent will be the one who tastes the canvas.

“I’m going to take him out in two rounds, in the first I tried to knock him out, but I didn’t win,” said Fury at a press conference.

Fury (R) believes that he will end his fight with Wilder in the opening rounds

(Image: AFP via Getty Images)

“I’m glad he doesn’t think I’m a big puncher. The statistics don’t lie. He’s a far bigger one-hit puncher than I am. But I don’t think anyone can beat me with heart and determination.

“Only one of us can win, and I’m not afraid to play Mano-E-Mano with the greatest puncher in history.”

Wilder has scored 41 knockout goals in his 43 professional matches.

A point win against Bermane Stiverne in 2017 and a tie against Fury remain the only fights he hasn’t won in the distance.

Wilder claims Fury has “pillow fists”

(Image: AFP via Getty Images)

Fury added: “Even if I hate this guy, I have to respect his record, he has eliminated every opponent except me.

“Deontay has amazing strength and even when it comes to our verbal punches, I have to respect that.”

However, Wilder is not concerned about the Gypsy King’s threats.

Fury has won 20 of his 30 fights as a knockout, but Wilder has questioned his opponent’s power.

“I don’t think he has the power to turn me off, we haven’t seen that,” said Wilder. “We saw a few KOs, but nothing as regular as mine.

“Tyson is a skilled fighter, but you can’t have it all. I said he had pillow fists on his hands.”