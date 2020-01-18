Tyson Fury has no experience with Brock Lesnar na WrestleMania

You have the option to designate Tyson Fury the winner of the WWE winner Brock Lesnar in WrestleMania 36, ​​and you have the option to win the WWE winners last week and last week. no estado da flórida.

Tudo começou com o pugilista, que venceu Braun Strowman not a crown jewel, a must for everyone who wants a “Besta” no grande evento. Tyson Fury confirms that Brock made a decision that is rumored to be the WWE’s decision.

There is no Entrance, Agora Report and Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Tyson Fury has no plan for WWE by Brock Lesnar on WrestleMania 36 adversário da “Besta” probl ser el ele.

There are rumors of a possible victory for Cain Velasquez, who will be victorious in the men’s Royal Rumble Match. Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens and Falados.

Do you have a WWE question about Brock Lesnar na WrestleMania 36? E quem escolherias para enfrentar a “Besta” no grande evento?