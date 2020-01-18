Tyson Fury blames Anthony Joshua for not keeping his promise to train with him; Said he's not getting close to Wilder

Undefeated heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury has vented his anger against reigning IBF, WBA, WBO, IBO world champion Anthony Joshua.

A few days ago, Joshua publicly offered to help Fury as a training partner to prepare him for his next rematch with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, which is scheduled to take place on February 22 at MGM Grand. in Las Vegas.

Fury quickly accepted it and made it public, however, there was no word from Joshua or his managers after their statement.

“They offered hot air as usual. I accepted that they did not arrive, take what you want, that’s all.

Joshua has nothing to do with Wilder, but I would like to bring him in and give him a good hiding place anyway. But they’re not coming, let’s face it, “said Fury in a brief.

“They will not come and be beaten in combat. It was just a stupid offer at a stupid time – did not think, I immediately accepted, me being me, and that was it. I don’t read it too much, it doesn’t come, as simple as that. He doesn’t have the bullshit to go up and to spare himself, end, “he added.

Fury, for the first time, also criticized Joshua’s victory over Andy Ruiz during their revenge in Saudi Arabia.

“I don’t think it was a great performance. I thought it was a hit, a sh-thouse style, loose. Whenever he stood still, Andy rocked him to his boots. But that was what it was. He got the decision, fair play. Let’s move on, “said Fury.

Source: www.ghgossip.com