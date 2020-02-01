Tyrese Gibson still wants Warner Bros. to make him play Green Lantern

Tyrese Gibson is still interesting to play Green Lantern as Warner Bros. offers him the opportunity to do this.

Tyrese Gibson has long since proclaimed himself the worthy recipient of the Green Lantern role. However, there is not much opportunity for Tyrese Gibson to take on the role, since Warner Bros. has not formally announced a Green Lantern solo film because there has been no update on Green Lantern Corps. The people behind the DCEU (and Warner Bros.) as a whole are currently taking on more risky, stand-alone projects that don’t particularly fit into a shared universe. In addition to the Green Lantern movie, Warner Bros. a television series Greenlit inspired by Green Lantern with the support of Greg Berlanti for HBO Max.

Despite all the variables stacked against him, Tyrese Gibson is still determined to play Green Lantern as Warner Bros. offers him the opportunity. Tyrese Gibson spoke to Comicbook.com during the F9 concert and asked him if there was an update about playing Green Lantern. Tyrese Gibson responded by saying that he is waiting for the Warner Bros. phone call. but he also has Morbius to look forward to.

“I have no updates. I just hope they call me. I hope they call me. It’s a role I’m very passionate about, but right now the focus is on this Morbius movie. It’s the spin off franchise from Spider-Man, Morbius, Venom, Marvel, and I’m just excited to be part of this franchise, I love the Fast & the Furious, but I wanted to be part of another franchise, because the last time that I was in a franchise, was Transformers, which is not so poor. “

Tyrese Gibson seems to have stacked a lot on his plate, but the phone from Warner Bros. getting to play Green Lantern is the icing on the cake. Tyrese Gibson has been painting himself for years as the perfect green lantern for Warner Bros. and the DCEU. Fans have waited patiently for Warner Bros. to release a John Stewart-based movie or TV show, and although two Green Lantern projects are under development, it is not a question of whether Tyrese Gibson will have the chance to fulfill his dream.

Green Lantern Corps is currently under development with Geoff Johns on board as a writer and producer. Full details about Green Lantern Corps are currently in circulation, although the project will draw inspiration from Geoff John’s work on the New 52 Green Lantern comics with both Hal Jordan and John Stewart to appear in the film.

Green Lantern Corps is one of many projects currently underway by Warner Bros. and DC are being developed. These projects include The Batman, The Flash standalone movie, Black Adam, Shazam 2, Supergirl, New Gods and Nightwing.

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united together for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together in their new home in Titans Tower to sharpen their heroic skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

