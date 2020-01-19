Tyreek Hill thanks Fan for driving his grandparents from STL to KC before the game Kansas City Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Tyreek Hill thanked Twitter on Saturday to thank a fan for driving his grandparents from St. Louis to Kansas City to watch tomorrow’s key game.

Dakota Fearn tweeted first and said, “Because of flight cancellations en route to #KC for the #AFCChampionship, he finally met the grandparents of Tyreek Hill (@cheetah) in St. Louis. Worried that they would miss the flight and game tomorrow, he drove them to KC. “

The man he is referring to seems to be his father Dave, seen in a picture of Hill’s grandparents.

According to his son, Dave enjoyed traveling the long way with Hill’s grandparents, Virginia and Herman.

“Pops said they were the most amazing and humble people he’d met in a long time,” said Dakota Fearn. “They think Mrs. Virginia and Mr. Herman are now a lifelong friend after the three-hour trip they have been together. KC fans always have their back! “

Then Hill Fearn tweeted again and said, “Thank you, Dave”, adding grateful hands and heart emojis.

When someone mentioned that Dave could get a signed booty from Hill for his good deed, his son tweeted, “Nothing would make him happier if they just won everything !!”

“Show my pops some love in KC,” said Fearn, rounding off his Twitter thread.

