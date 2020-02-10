Tyra Banks Describes Modelland attraction on the view

Some call it a theme park, others an “experience,” and most people don’t call it anything. Modelland is an “attraction” in Santa Monica, California, where Tyra Banks has been talking about opening for more than a year. Although in that year she has provided little clarity about … what she is actually talking about.

The most recent example occurred during her appearance in Monday’s episode of The View, in which she said with Modelland: “I bring models to the masses.” She described it as “a story-driven attraction where you can go and celebrate your own beauty.” She said that the impulse for the attraction was too often said “no.” However, I think no one said no this time.

She also compared it to Wakanda:

Said banks:

“How many people have seen Black Panther? Okay, so you know Wakanda? Alternative universe? Model country is therefore story driven. There is an alternative universe. And in that universe is this place that is called Modelland. And Modelland makes the super models of the world and it’s a negative place. You have to look very tall and thin. Everyone looks the same damnedly, but there are eight young students, boys and girls who are allowed to go to this school and they don’t know why, they are the outcasts, they are like the misfits, but over time, they change the face of beauty worldwide. Shapes, age, skin tones, height, thickness, thinness. They accept everyone and they open a portal to Los Angeles, California, for everyone to show their beauty and booty. “

It sounds vague based on her 2011 YA novel of the same name (though, according to Wikipedia, which contained four main errors). Banks said the attraction would contain modeling tips from her, as well as custom lighting.

On The Talk a few weeks ago, Banks refuted the idea that Modelland is an “experience” (“Experiences are popping up, darling, I say they will come down. Modelland will stay.”). She called it “Harry Potter meets the modeling industry” and also “Disney meets fashion, beauty and self-esteem.”

She is also doing something where she is trying to make this seem like launching this venture is a political act (I think in an alternative-driven universe). On The Talk, she said: “When you come to Modelland, you become part of the rebellion, which is a group of people who together form a band to take back beauty.” But from whom? The beautiful? The super models? Tyra Banks himself?

Banks, one of the most successful models of all time (I mean, if you’ve ever been in a George Michael video, you’re part of the default setting), has also framed itself as an underdog during the marketing of this thing. There was an attempt at a viral rage that she released last month:

Although I agree that everyone deserves love and the desire that goes with it, the “taking back” of beauty seems an empty gesture for its sheer impossibility. Beauty standards have long been too strict, too punitive, too in line with white supremacy and patriarchy, but it strikes me that more useful work could be done to convince people that there is more to a person’s value than how they are look. I think this is less a matter of aesthetics and more of values. I don’t know how useful it is to pretend that everyone is entitled to a super model? And what happens after they have spent their day in Modelland and have to go back to their lives, where they don’t work to walk jobs and pose for cameras? The only thing that is certain is that the Banks bag has become slightly thicker as a result.

The most curious is when this should all happen. Banks always says that tickets can be purchased ‘soon’. After her interview on The Talk, Carrie Ann Inaba said that Modelland would open ‘later this winter’. The winter will be over in about six weeks. The clock is ticking.

