Tyler, the mother of the maker falls apart in tears while he wins at Grammy

The Grammy were all about parental love for the 62nd annual gala at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday.

After Camilla Cabello serenaded her father with “First Man” and Ariana Grande changed the text to “thank you, next” to yell her father with whom she recently reconciled, Tyler, the Creator brought his mother to the stage to help him accept the prize for Best Rap Album.

The 28-year-old looked surprised when he accepted Issa Rae’s gong and put his arms around his mother who was overwhelmed by emotion for her son’s first Grammy victory, as he said, “That’s my mother, if you “.

Dressed to the nines in a black suit with a white corrugated shirt, Tyler, the mother of the Creator would not stop crying or let him go because he gave her a kiss and said, “Okay, I have to say my speech, dawg , “and gently moved her aside before she gave her a last hug.

Tyler, the Creator is accompanied by his mother on the # GRAMMYs stage after ‘Igor’ goes home Dear Rap Album pic.twitter.com/gzaOW7HkXP

– MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) January 27, 2020

The rapper then thanked his managers and all the people who had stood behind him.

Meanwhile, Camilla had brought her own father, Alejandro Cabello, to tears, because the lyrics in the song were “the first man who really loved me.”

She dedicated her performance to “all the daughters and fathers out there,” which had extra significance because the event took place hours after NBA major Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter accident with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

And Ariana changed her text from “I’ll thank my father / Because she grew from the drama” to “Because he’s really great.”

The pop star and her father, Edward Butera, were previously alienated, but have restored their relationship in recent years.

Do you have a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photo Gallery

Getty

These were the wildest, most striking looks of the 2020 Grammy Awards