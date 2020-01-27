Tyler the Creator's Buddy brought a switch to the stage during the Grammys

The Grammys are a time to celebrate music. As a rule, video games only take part in the mix when they are nominated for a score. However, during the 62nd event, a switch appeared in the hands of Jasper Dolphin, a friend and collaborator of Tyler, the creator. Jasper brought the console along during the acceptance speech by Tyler, the creator.

It was exciting to see how Nintendo was represented during the Grammys

By chance, Tyler the Creator won the Best Rap Album category for his album Igor. Tyler was a cool guy and brought his mother and friend Jasper on stage for his speech. Jasper held a switch in his hand all the time. Why? As he said on Twitter:

I played Pokémon!

I feel you, Jasper. Awards ceremonies like the Grammys can be extremely boring and quite long. It is difficult to find time to increase your team. So why not to support your friend’s musical endeavors? One question remains: Which Pokémon did Jasper play? Pokémon: Let’s go, Pikachu! and off you go, Eevee! or Pokémon sword and shield? Hopefully he will tweet the answer soon, because I am incredibly curious which version of everyone he thinks is best.

Check out the Grammys win below:

Enthusiasts, would you take your switch to the Grammys? Have you ever snuck into a season during an important public event? Let us know below.

