Tyler, the creator denounces the racial bias of the Grammys

Tyler, the creator has just won his first Grammy Award, winning the trophy for the best rap album for the excellent 2019 IGOR. And while grateful for the victory, the prolific producer and singer also spoke precise and timely words for the Recording Academy in the press room when asked about the Grammy voting process. “I am very grateful that what I have done can just be recognized in a world like this, but also it fears that every time we – and I mean guys who look like me – do everything that is like, or whatever, they always put in a rap or urban category, “he told the newsroom. “I don’t like this urban word, it’s just a politically correct way to tell me the N-word. When I hear that, I’m just like, why can’t we just be in pop? Half of me feels like the rap nomination was an upside down compliment. ”

The question was asked of Tyler in light of recent allegations by outgoing Grammy CEO Deborah Dugan that there was significant gender and racialized bias internally at the Recording Academy. Many black artists, including Frank Ocean and Kanye West, have refused to submit nominations for Grammy nominations in recent years, which often implies or suggests outright that the Grammys refuse to recognize powerful or defining black art . Watch Tyler’s full answer to the question below and see all of the Grammy winners here.

