The 2020 Grammy awards are a great day for music for culture! The amount of nominations and wins is really amazing, especially for Tyler The Creator. Tyler won a Grammy for his latest album IGOR, and while he is truly grateful for the recognition, he has some things to lose in his chest.

During his acceptance speech, Tyler stated that the opportunity to get to know his music was truly amazing because he did not consider himself a major artist. However, Tyler The Creator has some criticism for the nomination committee.

Tyler’s album is considered an urban rap album, which he says doesn’t feel real. He also said he did not like the way the word “urban” was used in reference to black male artists.

“It also supports that whenever we, and I mean people like myself, do anything that distorts the genre, it always puts it in the rap or urban category,” he said. “I don’t like the word urban. It’s a politically correct way to say the n-word to me.”

He continued his speech, expressing his gratitude for his project that had such an impact, but said he was not too excited about the way nominations were seen in other black artists.

“I feel like half of me feel that rap nomination is a natural compliment,” he said. “It’s like oh my little cousin wants to play, let’s just give him the cracker so he can shut up and dream about it.”

Tyler is among some amazing nominees in the rap category, including Meek Mill.

