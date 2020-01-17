Tyler Lockett competed in his first year as the best recipient of Seahawks

We talked a lot about DK Metcalf this season, and rightly so. The Seattle Seahawks rookie had a great rookie year and numbers that will be an important part of the offensive for years to come, but let’s not forget what Tyler Lockett accomplished in 2019.

A few years ago I had some doubts about Lockett. He was one of my Seahawks who was most likely to show that he started the 2018 season and I don’t think I was necessarily wrong in my assessment. A promising rookie campaign gave way to an overwhelming year 2016 (followed by a terrible broken leg) and a year 2017 in which he often wasn’t on one side with Russell Wilson and dealt with other excruciating injuries that slowed him down.

Locketts 2018 was historically great, with 57 catches on 70 targets for almost 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns at career level. The Wilson and Lockett combination was as efficient as any QB-WR pair in one season in NFL history.

After Doug Baldwin’s retirement due to injury, Lockett had to assume the undisputed No. 1 position of WR in 2019, meaning that for the first time in his career he had the majority of the outdated goals. I would say that any remaining doubts about what he is capable of have been resolved.

The former star from Kansas State posted a career high with 82 passes and 110 goals, winning 1,057 yards and scoring 8 touchdowns in the regular season. I didn’t even mention his 9 catches for 136 yards and a TD against the Green Bay Packers last week, who were all the best after the season and some of the best shows we’ve ever seen from a Seahawks WR in the playoffs , I think we can all agree that he could have had even better statistics if he hadn’t had the leg injury he suffered when he first struck with the San Francisco 49ers stretch.

In his first full year as Wilson’s preferred reception option, Lockett finished fourth in DYAR and seventh in DVOA. So it’s expected to be a decline from his incredible year 2018 (in which he was number 1 in DVOA and DYAR) 2018 was unsustainable and he now gets the top corners of the opposition more often.

Similar to Baldwin, Lockett is a great route runner with reliable hands, side expectations and a special connection to Wilson in these famous scramble drills. If Wilson is on the run and Lockett is the target, the defense simply has no answer. I mean, how can you have an answer to something like that?

You may have noticed that Locketts meters per reception went down this year, but I’m not worried about that. Lockett has proven to be a valuable recipient of property and not only primarily as a medium and long-term goal. He has wonderfully developed his skills at a time when Russell Wilson has also become a legitimate MVP candidate.

I think there are legitimate concerns about the current number of Seahawks receiving Corps, but I’m sure the Lockett-Metcalf duo is on track to be among the best in the league over the long term.