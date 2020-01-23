Tyler Gwozdz, former Bachelorette license candidate, died at 29

Entertainment

Tyler Gwozdz, a former competitor of “The Bachelorette”, died at the age of 29, the show’s producers announced on Thursday.

Gwozdz appeared in season 15 of ABC last year, competing for star Hannah Brown.

“We are heartbroken to hear the tragic news of Tyler’s passing today. Our thoughts are with the Gwozdz family and their friends, “said the show’s producers in a statement.

Gwozdz was the oldest of five siblings, “a loving son and a friend to many,” said the producers. He was an entrepreneur who planned to become a psychologist and had “an adventurous spirit and a zest for life”.

Deiontrez Mount, a close friend and former NFL player, remembered Gwozdz as a supportive friend and someone who would make any situation funny.

“Tyler was a brother to me. I relied on him and shared things that I would never share with anyone and he was always positive and hopeful for everything, ”Mount told CNN. “It didn’t matter how depressed I was. Just talking to him would comfort me. “

CNN contacted the Boca Raton police department for more information.

A message posted on the website of the Palm Beach County Medical Examining Office indicates that a person named Tyler Gwozdz died on Wednesday. CNN has not been able to independently confirm whether the registrant is a “Bachelorette” candidate.

Fixed: This story has been updated to reflect that Tyler Gwozdz appeared in season 15 of “The Bachelorette”.