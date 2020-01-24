Watching Tyla Yaweh’s new video exposes you to high contact. The “High Right Now” remix takes up the rapper’s statement that “I don’t think I’ll ever go down” and goes with it. The action switches between a smokey house party, including guests Big Sean and Post Malone, and surreal scenes from a shotgun mounted Yaweh with Green Day leader Billie Joe Armstrong.

Armstrong and Yaweh connected when Wiz Khalifa decided to open his verse on the remix by interpolating Green Boulevard’s “Boulevard of Broken Dreams”.

Addressing The FADER by email, Tyla explained: “When you hear that Wiz used a sample of Green Day, we wondered how the hell were we going to erase it. But then I’m on tour with Post Malone and I end up seeing Billie Joe Armstrong backstage. I played him the record and he loved it and said he was going to erase it !! We needed to be good friends from there and we all ended up making this iconic stoned circle!

Aside from the headaches, Wiz was Tyla’s dream collaborator. “Getting Wiz on this disc was crazy!” I told my manager that Wiz was the only nigga I wanted on the record. He was on tour when we were making this record; but we stayed in touch and were blessed with the verse. I panicked the day I heard it. Shit was crazy to work with someone you’ve admired for so long. ”

The original version of “High Right Now” appears on Yaweh’s first project Heart full of rage, released last year. Check out the video above.