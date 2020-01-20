Two young men fight for life after alleged drug overdose at the house party in Dublin city center

Two young men are currently fighting for their lives after a suspected drug overdose at a weekend house party.

The men, ages 26 and 27, were at a house party in Dublin city center before being hospitalized.

St. James’s Hospital staff contacted Gardai after the two men were admitted early in the morning on Sunday.

A Garda spokesman told Dublin Live that the couple took an unknown substance, which they left in serious condition.

He said: “Gardaí on Pearse Street is investigating an incident that occurred on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Dame Street, Dublin 2.

“Staff at St. James Hospital in Dublin contacted Gardaí to inform them that two men (27 and 26 years old) had been hospitalized in serious condition.

“Initial research shows that both men may have ingested an unknown substance.”

He added, “The investigation is ongoing and no further information is currently available.”

