Almost all of the major players in Capitol Hill lamented that it was a dangerous time in Washington. But if you want to know why – it depends on who you ask.

President Donald Trump’s lawyers gave their reasons on Tuesday as they finished their presentations in the Senate. Led by Jay Sekulow, a personal attorney to the President, they hammered home the point that Trump’s removal creates a dangerous precedent.

“You have now heard from lawyers from various schools of thought, from various political backgrounds, but they have a common theme with a terrible warning – danger, danger, danger,” said Sekulow, using a phrase which he repeated several times. times on the floor of the Senate.

“These articles must be rejected,” Sekulow said later. “The Constitution requires it. Justice demands it. “

His argument, in a nutshell, portrays Trump as the victim of a long-standing Democratic plot to undermine his presidency and ultimately reverse his electoral victory. Sekulow highlighted the investigation into Russia, which began before Trump’s victory in 2016, and presented a laundered list of legitimate reproaches for the investigation, mixed with allegations that touched on conspiracy theories.

If senators rewarded Democrats by condemning Trump, Sekulow said, they would forever tarnish democracy in the country. He also relied on legal arguments rejected by most academics that Trump cannot be removed from office because he has not been charged with any crime.

It was exactly the opposite of what senators heard from Democrats in the House last week.

Led by Democrat Representative Adam Schiff, House deputies pleaded with colleagues to consider the ramifications of allowing a President to use his official powers to gain political favors from foreign governments – the centerpiece of the abuse of power case against Trump.

Trump’s actions “endangered the elections and put our country on a dangerous path which, if not controlled, will cause irreversible damage to the balance of power provided for in our Constitution,” said Schiff. last week. “If someone sacrifices the national interest for his own and is not removed from office, our democracy is in danger. It’s as simple as that. “

As they argued during the inquiry into the removal of the House, the Democrats said that they did not appreciate the opportunity to remove him, but rather saw it as a patriotic necessity.

“He is who he is, it will not change,” said Schiff. “And no more than the danger associated with it.”

Both sides encouraged senators to put themselves in the shoes of someone else, urging them to move away from their own political leanings and consider another point of view – if only for a moment.

Schiff wanted senators to reflect on the feelings of the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, when Trump publicly tarnished his reputation and ended his coveted diplomatic career in Kiev.

Sekulow told senators to imagine how suspicious they would be of U.S. law enforcement if they, like Trump, learned at the start of their presidency that the FBI was investigating their campaign.

Many senators say they keep an open mind during the trial. It is not known how many of them take up rhetoric and take into account views from both sides. Only Democrats voted to remove Trump from the House, and only Republicans voted to approve Senate trial rules. (The two votes were bipartisan in the removal of President Bill Clinton.)

For their part, the drafters of the American Constitution also warned of certain dangers – inflexible partisans who put factions over their country. They might not like what they see today.