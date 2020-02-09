Two US soldiers killed in attack in Afghanistan

National politics

Two U.S. soldiers were killed and six others injured in an attack on a joint U.S.-Afghan operation in Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday, U.S. forces said in a statement.

The wounded service members were given medical treatment in a US facility.

Recent reports suggest that a person in Afghan uniform with a machine gun has opened fire on the United States and Afghan forces in the center of Sherzad District, said Colonel Sonny Leggett, a spokesman for the U.S. Army in Afghanistan.

“We are still collecting information and the cause or motive for the attack is currently unknown. The incident is under investigation, ”said Leggett said.

In accordance with the Department of Defense guidelines, the names of the service members killed are held up until 24 hours after notifying their closest relatives.

There are currently between 12,000 and 13,000 U.S. soldiers deployed in Afghanistan to combat terrorist groups and support local forces in the country.

The Trump administration is considering further substantial troop reductions in Afghanistan, despite a record number of attacks by the Taliban and other anti-government groups in Afghanistan last year.

This is a breaking news and has been updated.