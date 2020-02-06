BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – Two truck tractor accidents on Interstate 81 in Botetourt County have resulted in significant traffic delays this afternoon.
In the event of a fall of the semitrailer on Interstate 81 in Botetourt County, all lanes to the north were blocked. The crash occurred at milestone 164 shortly before 12:00 p.m. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the traffic jam height is estimated at three miles.
The other impact of the tractor-trailer on mile 167 closed the right shoulder and the entry ramp to the north, according to VDOT. Traffic is secured by five miles.
LAST STORIES:
- Redirected traffic in Danville due to mudslide
- Two truck tractor accidents on Interstate 81 caused significant traffic delays in the Botetourt County region
- Alleghany highland forecast
- New River Valley forecast
- Southside Virginia forecast
With the WFXR News App, which is available on Apple and Android, you can transfer current news, weather reports and sporting events to your smartphone.