BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – Two truck tractor accidents on Interstate 81 in Botetourt County have resulted in significant traffic delays this afternoon.

In the event of a fall of the semitrailer on Interstate 81 in Botetourt County, all lanes to the north were blocked. The crash occurred at milestone 164 shortly before 12:00 p.m. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the traffic jam height is estimated at three miles.

The other impact of the tractor-trailer on mile 167 closed the right shoulder and the entry ramp to the north, according to VDOT. Traffic is secured by five miles.

LAST STORIES:

Redirected traffic in Danville due to mudslide

Two truck tractor accidents on Interstate 81 caused significant traffic delays in the Botetourt County region

Alleghany highland forecast

New River Valley forecast

Southside Virginia forecast

With the WFXR News App, which is available on Apple and Android, you can transfer current news, weather reports and sporting events to your smartphone.