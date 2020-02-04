Two-thirds of the victims of Coronavirus are men: Chinese health officer

The death toll in the coronavirus outbreak rose to 426 on Monday, while the total number of cases rose to 20,522, according to Chinese health officials.

PTI

Last updated: February 4, 2020, 8:43 PM IST

Beijing: Two-thirds of the victims of the virulent corona virus were men and 80 percent of the deaths were older than 60 years, a Chinese health official said Tuesday.

The majority of people who died were men who accounted for approximately two-thirds and women for a third, Jiao Yahui, an official of the National Health Commission of China, told the media here.

More than 80 percent of the deaths were older than 60 years and more than 75 percent had at least one underlying disease such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes and tumors, Jiao said.

Older people with underlying diseases infected with some form of pneumonia would be at higher risk, she said.

As more hospitals are made available, she said, “we believe that Wuhan’s death rate will gradually fall.”

Hubei and its provincial capital, Wuhan, became the epicenter of the province with the vast majority of fatalities to date.

Jiao said the average hospital stay of discharged patients with a new corona virus ranges from five to 20 days in different Chinese regions.

Statistics showed that patients in Hainan province stayed on average five days in the hospital before being discharged, while the hospital stay for those in Hubei province where the virus was first detected lasted 20 days, Jiao said.

Those infected with the virus outside of Hubei are admitted to the hospital on average just over nine days, she added.

The longer stay in the hospital of the infected people in Hubei is closely related to the fact that the province has more patients in serious condition compared to other regions, Jiao said.

