Two suspected cases of coronavirus proved negative

This morning, Korle Bu teaching hospital registered two suspected cases of coronavirus.

The news brought panic to citizens as the outbreak of the disease will be catastrophic.

However, news that has reached us confirm that both cases tested negative after multiple tests.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr. Daniel Asare, both cases were negative after a test at the Noguchi Memorial Institute.

Two individuals suspected of being infected with the coronavirus were found negative after a biological test conducted by the Noguchi Memorial Institute. The Korle-Bu teaching hospital isolated two nationals on Wednesday; a Chinese and an Argentine who showed signs of the corona virus, which has claimed over 500 lives and infected more than 25,000 people. Dr. Daniel Asare, Chief Executive Officer of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, speaks to the media and says the two people are negative. #CitiNewsroom #CitiTube

