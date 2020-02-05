Two students were killed and others injured when a water tank fell on the classroom

A water tank in a residential building filled with water fell into a school building on Wednesday in a classroom of the Royal Kings Foundation kindergarten and Nkpor-Agu elementary school in Idemili, north LGA of the State of Anambra, and killed two students.

A source said the tank fell on the classroom roof while the students were studying.

Anambra State Police PR officer SP Haruna Mohammed, who confirmed the incident to DAILY POST, said the police patrol team headed by DPO Ogidi Division, CSP Mark Ijarafu, had rushed to the scene to investigate the incident.

He said, “Upon arrival, it was found that the approximately 800-gallon water-filled surface tank fell from its height from a neighboring house next to the school, onto the roof of the preschool class and directly into the classroom.

“As a result, four children suffered injuries of varying degrees and were taken to Idemili Nkpor Hospital for medical treatment.

“Unfortunately, two of the children, namely Wisdom Ezewudo, around the age of 3 and a student of around 2, whose identity has not yet been determined, were found dead on arrival by a doctor, while two other children, namely Chimelumeze Obelenwa, at the age of about 3 years are ‘at the age of one year and seven months and Kosisochukwu Anthony’ at the age of one year and ten months

respond to treatment. “

Haruna said police commissioner CP John B.Abang had made a bid with the victims’ parents and ordered a discreet investigation to determine the circumstances of the incident.