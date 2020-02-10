Two retired firefighters die on the same day of 9/11-related illnesses

Two firefighters in New York City died on the same day as a result of 9/11-related illnesses.

Firefighter Richard Jones [63] and Lt Paul Deo Jr. [74] Both died on Friday of diseases caused by their work at Ground Zero after the Twin Towers collapse on 9/11, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said in a statement.

“Almost two decades later, our FDNY family continues to lose remarkable men and women who never hesitated in their commitment to protect life and property in our city,” said Mr. Nigro. “Our department will never forget them or the courage they radiated during their careers.”

Jones spent his 20-year career with FDNY by working for Ladder 25, an Upper West Side company that lost seven firefighters after the South Tower collapsed. He received three acts of merit between the years 1992 and 1997, which are given to firefighters who go beyond duty.

Deo, a veteran from Vietnam and Marine, withdrew from Engine 317 in St Albans, Queens, after having worked for the department for 33 years. He was promoted to lieutenant in 1990.

1/30

Thousands of photos taken at Ground Zero after the 9/11 attacks have come to light after they were purchased at an auction.

Jason Scott

2/30

The photos were taken between the rubble of the World Trade Center towers during the cleanup operation between September and October 2001.

Jason Scott

3/30

Since 2001 invisible to the public, the photos came to the fore when they were bought by an archival couple at the auction of a private estate.

Jason Scott

4/30

“My other half acquired them at an estate sale while collecting and archiving vintage media for public benefit,” says Dr. Johnathan Burgess.

Jason Scott

5/30

The 2389 photos were on five CDs that Dr. Burgess spent on fellow archivist Jason Scott, who uploaded them to his Flickr page.

Jason Scott

6/30

The photographer behind the photos is unknown, but Burgess and Scott are working to identify them.

Jason Scott

7/30

Contractors are working on cleaning up the remains of debris after the World Trade Center towers collapsed after the 9/11 attacks.

Jason Scott

8/30

The Winter Garden Atrium is seen covered with debris. The building is close to the site of the former World Trade Center buildings and was heavily damaged when they collapsed.

Jason Scott

9/30

Contractors are working on cleaning up the remains of debris after the World Trade Center towers collapsed after the 9/11 attacks.

Jason Scott

10/30

The steel frames of a World Trade Center tower can be seen after the attack that led to the collapse of the building.

Jason Scott

11/30

The steel frames of a World Trade Center tower were sprayed with water as part of the cleaning operation after the 9/11 attacks.

Jason Scott

12/30

The steel frames of a World Trade Center tower can be seen after the attack that led to the collapse of the building.

Jason Scott

13/30

Contractors are working on cleaning up the remains of debris after the World Trade Center towers collapsed after the 9/11 attacks.

Jason Scott

14/30

The Winter Garden Atrium is seen covered with debris. The building is close to the site of the former World Trade Center buildings and was heavily damaged when they collapsed.

Jason Scott

15/30

Contractors are working on cleaning up the remains of debris after the World Trade Center towers collapsed after the 9/11 attacks.

Jason Scott

16/30

Contractors try to demolish the remaining parts of the building after the towers of the World Trade Center have collapsed after the 9/11 attacks.

Jason Scott

17/30

The Winter Garden Atrium is seen covered with debris. The building is close to the site of the former World Trade Center buildings and was heavily damaged when they collapsed.

Jason Scott

18/30

Contractors are working on cleaning up the remains of debris after the World Trade Center towers collapsed after the 9/11 attacks.

Jason Scott

19/30

Contractors are working on cleaning up the remains of debris after the World Trade Center towers collapsed after the 9/11 attacks.

Jason Scott

20/30

Dust clouds rise while contractors work to remove the debris that remains after the World Trade Center towers collapsed after the 9/11 attacks.

Jason Scott

21/30

A tribute is hung over an American flag on the AmEx tower, which was damaged by the collapse of the nearby World Trade Center towers after the 9/11 attacks.

Jason Scott

22/30

Contractors are working on cleaning up the remains of debris after the World Trade Center towers collapsed after the 9/11 attacks.

Jason Scott

23/30

Contractors are working on cleaning up the remains of debris after the World Trade Center towers collapsed after the 9/11 attacks.

Jason Scott

24/30

Contractors are working on cleaning up the remains of debris after the World Trade Center towers collapsed after the 9/11 attacks.

Jason Scott

25/30

Contractors take a break during the cleaning operation after the 9/11 attacks.

Jason Scott

26/30

Dust is rising as contractors work on cleaning up the remaining debris after the World Trade Center towers collapsed after the 9/11 attacks.

Jason Scott

27/30

Contractors are working on cleaning up the remains of debris after the World Trade Center towers collapsed after the 9/11 attacks.

Jason Scott

28/30

Contractors are working on cleaning up the remains of debris after the World Trade Center towers collapsed after the 9/11 attacks.

Jason Scott

29/30

Contractors are working on cleaning up the remains of debris after the World Trade Center towers collapsed after the 9/11 attacks.

Jason Scott

30/30

Contractors are working on cleaning up the remains of debris after the World Trade Center towers collapsed after the 9/11 attacks.

Jason Scott

Both firefighters were two thousand people who worked at Ground Zero in the aftermath of 9/11 to locate survivors and victims in the debris of the World Trade Center. They then both retired a year later within one month of each other.

In 2016, Mr. Deo was diagnosed with lung fibrosis, a lung disease that occurs when the tissue is damaged or damaged, and he received a lung transplant last year.

Later this week funerals for the two men are held at Saint Joseph’s Church in Manhattan.

In total, more than 340 firefighters were killed on Ground Zero by the terrorist attack. Since then, another 218 have died from diseases they have sustained in relation to the rubble and air on Ground Zero, a number that has grown dramatically in recent years.

A study published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute last month showed that employees exposed to air at Ground Zero are more at risk of contracting specific types of cancer, such as leukemia and prostate cancer.

Developing information about the illnesses that relief workers have suffered after 9/11 has encouraged President Donald Trump to sign a bill in July 2019 that would add $ 10.2 billion to the September 11 Victim Compensation Fund. The fund was set up in the aftermath of 9/11 for victims and survivors, with money that was partly aimed at paying healthcare costs for aid workers.

