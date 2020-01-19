Two policemen injured as Hong Kong rally ends in violence

Hong Kong: Two police officers were beaten by pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong on Sunday after violence broke out at a rally calling for greater democratic freedoms in the heart of the city.

The problems erupted when police ordered the authorized rally to disperse after officers making a stop and searching the surrounding streets were given bottles of water and paint thrown by angry crowds.

A group of plainclothes officers who spoke with the organizers were then targeted by masked demonstrators, who beat them with umbrellas and sticks, said an AFP journalist at the scene.

Two officers were seen with bloody head injuries while their colleagues protected them from further attacks.

“Such appalling acts should not be tolerated,” the force said in a Facebook statement.

Riot police entered the area and fired tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Brief clashes with cats and mice ensued, with police making several arrests, including a protester with blood running from the back of his head.

The Hong Kong protests raged for seven months after being sparked by a now-abandoned proposal to allow extraditions to the authoritarian continent, where the opaque legal system responds to the Communist Party.

They quickly turned into a larger movement calling for greater freedoms in what is the most concerted challenge to domination of Beijing since the transfer of the former British colony in 1997.

During the Sunday gathering, thousands of people gathered in the heart of the central shopping district, chanting slogans such as “Stand with Hong Kong, fight for freedom”.

Some waved American, British and Hong Kong independence flags. Many families and children were present in a peaceful atmosphere until the police ordered the crowds to leave.

The frequency and ferocity of Hong Kong protests has subsided in the past month, but signs of political unrest are everywhere, from graffiti on the walls to huge fences surrounding government buildings.

City police are now hated by large swaths of the city, heckled by crowds both at protest sites and in their local neighborhoods.

Critics accuse the police of using excessive force, with no police officers having been punished or punished in the past seven months of protests.

Police say they used force commensurate with the level of violence they face from unconditional demonstrators who regularly throw bricks and gasoline bombs.

The force blamed viral social media videos of agents making harsh arrests and media coverage of their plummeting reputation among city residents.

Among the main demands of the protest movement are an independent investigation into the police, an amnesty for 7,000 people arrested and completely free elections.

Beijing and local leader Carrie Lam have refused further concessions and defended police tactics.

.