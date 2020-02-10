Two police officers injured and killed suspect at Walmart shooting

Two police officers were shot and a suspected gunman was killed in a Walmart in Forrest City, Arkansas.

Officers responded to a man who threatened people with a gun in the store, where the shooter opened fire and hit one officer four times, according to police.

The suspect, Bobby Joe Gibbs, was murdered, according to St Francis County Sheriff Bobby May.

One of the officers is in a critical condition at a nearby hospital.

Arkansas State Police advises people to “stay away from the areas if possible,” while the agency’s investigation department helps on the spot.

According to the police, a security guard in the shop warned the police before a noon about a suspect. The two officers confronted the man, who reportedly pulled out a gun and fired different rounds.

In a statement, ASP said, “The ASP’s prayers and thoughts are with the two Forrest City Police Officers who were injured this morning in a shooting at the Walmart store.”

The US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives also responds to the scene.

More to come …

