Two other officers in Puerto Rico fired after the camp was broken into

SAN JUAN – Governor Wanda Vázquez released the heads of Puerto Rico’s housing and family departments on Sunday when recent clashes broke out over the discovery of a hurricane stocked emergency camp.

Fernando Gil, Secretary of Housing, and Family Secretary Glorimar Andújar were dismissed the day after the governor fired the director of the Puerto Rico Emergency Service. Vázquez released him hours after a Facebook video showed how bad people broke into the warehouse in an area where thousands had been homeless since an earthquake.

The governor said she had decided on the additional layoffs after the officials were unable to provide information about other collection and distribution centers.

“There were actions by government officials that were completely unacceptable,” she said on Sunday.

