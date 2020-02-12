Two Ohio state football players were arrested for rape and kidnapping

National World

Two Ohio state football players were arrested early Wednesday for rape and kidnapping, according to prison records.

Defenders Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint were detained in Franklin County’s main prison in Columbus, according to the prison website.

Both men are 21 and will be seniors next season.

“We are aware that two of our students have been arrested and prosecuted,” a representative from Ohio State University told CNN. “You were excluded from all activities related to the football program. We will post more information as it becomes available. “

CNN has not yet determined whether Riep and Wint have legal representation. No bond was set for either of them; both are due in court on Thursday, online prison records show.

Arrest warrants were issued on Tuesday, the Franklin County clerk said.

According to the records, the crimes were committed on February 4. Details of the allegations were not immediately available.

Riep and Wint It was mainly backups for the Buckeyes last season, whose 2019 season ended in a loss to Clemson in the semifinals of the College Football Playoffs.