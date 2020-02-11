Two new programs at Kane County Prison aim to improve the behavior of inmates with dogs

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO, IL (WBBM) – A puppy pick-me-up in an unlikely place. Kane County Prison says dog kisses help reduce the number of fights behind bars.

CBS 2 Morning insider Lauren Victory peeked behind the scenes of two new dog-based programs offered in prison.

An unusual sound within cell block D: joy in prison.

“We don’t smile or laugh and don’t have much fun here,” said prisoner Amber Moberly.

From time to time, the new therapy dog ​​from Kane County, KC visits prisoners. trains to love himself to those who are in prison.

“It also brings us women together more; Positive and not negative, ”said the detainee Lisha Lewandowski.

Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain proudly uses other programs to help reduce violence in prison.

“We cut our prisoner struggles by 40%,” he said. “We have reduced our inmates’ attacks on police officers by almost 95%.”

Hain hopes that the prison’s therapy dog ​​program will continue the trend, but said it will take some time before he can support this with hard numbers.

“I like to use a year as a good standard,” he said.

The sheriff’s $ 6,000 experiment is not uncommon.

Parenting, Prison & Pups is a multi-year study of the effects of dogs on imprisoned women. 70% of them are mothers of children under the age of 18.

The hypothesis is that parenting skills are better preserved when animals come to class. New York researchers told CBS 2 that depression and self-esteem are easing for the time being.

“I look at animals as if they were my children,” said detainee Jasmine Gabler.

Kane County Jail MPs said Gabler, a mother of two, is better off thanks to the program.

She recently launched the second new activity at the dog-based prison: obedience training. Currently, the $ 1,000 program is only offered to women in prison.

“The vast majority of women in custody – including women in custody across the country – have experienced trauma,” said Hain.

Gabler said she felt like a failure in her family.

“Now I feel like I can get out and really do things in life. I am 27 and want better things for my children. I don’t want them to be taken away the way I was when I was a kid, ”she said.

Speaking of children, the 7 ½ month old KC is currently training. He still practices his skills, but the women in prison don’t mind.

“He is loving and you can’t really get it in here,” said Moberly.

Aurora Animal Control transports adoptable dogs to and from Kane County Prison for obedience training courses. Both dog programs are funded from the prison commissioners’ income.

