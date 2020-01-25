Two negative tests for coronavirus, another blood sample to be tested

Mumbai: Two people, who have been admitted to a civic hospital in Mumbai for possible exposure to a new coronavirus, have been tested negative for the infection, while another person’s blood sample will be sent for testing. National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune on Saturday, officials said.

The two, whose test was negative, will continue to be monitored in the isolation service of the Kasturba hospital of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), and the decision on their release will be made on Saturday, officials said. officials.

“The two people tested negative are still under surveillance. The decision to release them will be taken on Saturday.

It depends on their state of health. The third individual’s blood sample will be sent to the NIV on Saturday and the report is expected later today or Sunday, “said a state health department official.

The two people, whose test was negative, had gone to China. They were admitted to the hospital on January 23.

The third person, who returned from Hong Kong, was admitted on Friday.

According to officials, a total of 2,056 passengers underwent a thermal check at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here for coronavirus until Friday evening since January 19.

Seven of these screened passengers were from Maharashtra.

Coronavirus cases have been reported for the first time in Wuhan, the capital of central Hubei province in China, and few cases have been discovered in other countries, notably in South Korea, Japan, Thailand and United States.

The coronavirus is a large family of viruses that cause illnesses ranging from the common cold to acute respiratory syndromes, but the virus that killed people in China is a new strain and has never been seen before.

Common symptoms of the infection include fever, cough, shortness of breath, and difficulty breathing, according to the World Health Organization.

Authorities would follow up with each passenger who returned from one of the countries where a coronavirus outbreak has been reported in the next 28 days to check if they have developed symptoms of the infection.

Maharashtra Minister of Health Rajesh Tope on Friday urged citizens not to panic as no cases of coronavirus infection have been found in the country so far.

.