Officials said “beating violence” was the cause of death for two inmates who died in a Mississippi prison on Monday (January 20).

NBC News reports that recent deaths in the Mississippi state prison in Parchman have increased the death toll across the state’s prison system to at least seven since the beginning of the year.

NBC News reports Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton A statement said the two deaths were due to the fact that another inmate in the same facility died on Sunday (January 19) from suicide in his cell.

Two inmates were killed in Parchman last night. At this moment, it appears to be an isolated case, not a continuation of the recent retaliatory murders. The Parchman chaplain reached for the closest relatives.

“Two inmates were killed in Parchman last night,” the judicial agency tweeted on January 21. The Parchman chaplain has reached the next of kin. ”

One of the victims was identified as Timothy Hudspethwho had served 10 years over possession of a firearm by a perpetrator, according to NBC News.

The other inmate was not named until relatives could be notified, the news agency reports.

Newly elected Republican governor Tate Reeves NBC News reports that its government will ensure transparency in the tense situation.

He tweeted in response to the correction department’s post: “There’s still a lot to do here.”

We worked with MDOC and DPS around the clock to respond immediately and prevent this in the future. There is a lot more to do here. We asked them to provide the public with as much information as possible as soon as possible. Transparency is the first step. https://t.co/ouMtp0mdQt

“The security of personnel and prisoners at Parchman is an immediate priority for us, and we are working hard to restore and maintain order,” said provisional commissioner Tommy Taylor in a statement that NBC News reports are being addressed quickly and we are determined to make changes to do this. “

Earlier this month, Jay-Z’s attorney Alex Spiro filed a lawsuit on behalf of the rap mogul Yo Gotti and Team Roc against the head of the Mississippi Department of Corrections and the director of the state prison.

The lawsuit targets 29 prisoners, according to whom the two officials have done nothing to stop the violence.

According to the lawsuit, Spiro said, “These deaths are a direct result of Mississippi’s total disregard for the detainees and their constitutional rights.”

