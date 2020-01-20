Two police officers were shot and killed by a suspect when they answered a call to a woman who needed help in a Waikiki home on Sunday, said Honolulu police chief Susan Ballard.

Ballard announced at a press conference on Sunday evening that the two officers, Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama, were shot by suspect Jerry Hanel when they replied to a woman who had been stabbed in a residence at around 9 a.m. local hour.

The officer who arrived found the victim and, shortly after, two other officers arrived at the scene. As the three walked down the aisle, Hanel allegedly shot them, Ballard said.

Enriquez, a 7-year veteran in the department, was injured by the first shots, said Ballard.

Other officers arrived at the scene and Hanel allegedly shot the group, striking Kalama, a 9-year-old force veteran, according to Ballard.

As more and more officers were called, “thick black smoke” began to escape from the house, Ballard said.

The fire engulfed several houses, “totally destroying” at least seven houses and causing damage to many more, said Honolulu fire chief Manuel Neves at the press conference.

Although the fire has been completely extinguished, it will take several days to process the scene, which includes removing the remains of three missing persons if their bodies are found, Ballard said.

The three missing are the suspect and two adult women, according to Ballard.

Police still looking for suspect

Police are still looking for Hanel and will not stop until they find him, although it may be when a body found at the scene of the fire is confirmed to be his, Ballard said.

Honolulu police have opened an investigation into two counts of first degree murder, one count of second degree assault and several accounts of attempted first degree murder against Hanel, Ballard said.

According to Ballard, Hanel is in his sixties.

Witness transported stabbed victim in ambulance

Ian Felix, a witness, told CNN affiliate Hawaii News Now that he remembered seeing a woman bleed near the house where the shooting occurred while he was walking with his mother.

“She was screaming,” said Felix of the injured woman who was bleeding from the leg.

Felix said he helped provide first aid to the woman until an officer arrived and put a tourniquet on her leg.

Two officers then arrived, he said.

After hearing gunshots, Felix stated that he and another person transported the injured woman across the street to the garage of another house, then to an ambulance.

Felix said he thought one of the officers was shot dead.

“I am very sorry that this happened,” said Felix.

Governor: “Our Whole State Mourns” Officers Killed

Earlier, FBI operational support technician in Honolulu, Derek Hayes, told CNN that the FBI responded to an “active shooter” in Honolulu. Officers from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also responded to the situation of the active shooters, the agency said on Twitter.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell and Hawaii Governor David Ige mourned the officers killed on Twitter.

“This is an unprecedented tragedy not only for the city and county of Honolulu, but for the entire state of Hawaii,” wrote Caldwell.

In a statement, Ige said the state was in mourning.

“Our entire state mourns the loss of two Honolulu police officers killed in the line of duty this morning. As we express our condolences to their families, friends and colleagues, let us also come together to help and support those who have been changed forever by this tragedy, “said the statement.