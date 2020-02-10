Two health workers among four new cases of coronavirus in the UK

Two health professionals are affected by the corona virus (photo: PA / AFP)

Two health professionals today are among the four people diagnosed with coronavirus in the UK, Public Health England has confirmed.

It is believed that one of the employees is based at the County Oak Medical Center in Brighton, which was temporarily closed today after being linked to a virus case.

People in protective clothing were later spotted while cleaning the property.

All four new cases of coronavirus, which are said to be three men and women, are contacts from a businessman who was diagnosed with the virus in Brighton last week.

The so-called “super spreader” came with the virus in Singapore, before traveling to a ski chalet in France.

There have been four new cases of corona virus in the UK today (Photo: Getty Images)

Public Health England says things are linked to each other (Photo: AFP)

An employee in a protective suit at the County Oak Medical Center in Brighton (Photo: EPA)

He then returned to the UK on an easyJet flight, and asked the authorities to find other passengers who might have been on the same flight.

However, because he did not show any symptoms at the time, the risk for others is thought to be low.

So far, 11 cases of coronavirus are thought to have been linked to men.

All those newly diagnosed cases are now being quarantined in St. Thomas and the Royal Free hospitals in London.

Yvonne Doyle, medical director of Public Health England, said the new cases “are all closely linked.”

The general practice is temporarily closed (Photo: PA)

The two health workers are supposed to have been in contact with a “super spreader” (Photo: PA)

She continued: “Our priority was to talk to those who have close and long-term contact with confirmed cases, so we can advise them on what they can do to limit the spread of the virus.

“Two of these new cases are health professionals and once they were identified, we advised them to isolate themselves to minimize contact with the patient.

“We are now working urgently to identify all patients and other health professionals who may have come into close contact, and at this stage we believe that this is a relatively small number.

“We would like to thank everyone who has followed public health advice and has taken the necessary steps to reduce the risk to the general public.”

The businessman also visited The Grenadier pub in Hove, but the site was told by Public Health England that “there is a minimal ongoing risk of infection for guests or staff.”

The government says the virus has become a “serious and imminent threat” in the UK (photo: PA)

Today, the health ministry has said that the corona virus has now become a “serious and imminent threat” in the UK.

Although the overall risk level for the UK has been described as ‘moderate’.

The government has now introduced new powers to quarantine patients if necessary.

There have been more than 40,000 cases of the virus worldwide, mainly in China, while the death toll in China is now 908.