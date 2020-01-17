Two foxes groped around in the Four Courts parking lot in Dublin

Two foxes were sighted in the parking lot of the Four Courts in Dublin on Friday.

The rare sighting was received by amazed spectators who were doing their business.

Wildlife experts said that the population of creatures has increased significantly in recent years and they are getting braver.

It is estimated that there are between 150,000 and 200,000 foxes per year in the country before the breeding season.

The foxes gradually moved to the cities, as a variety of food sources were available.

And experts say that they know more about people.

City foxes generally eat discarded takeaway food, food left out for pets, and surprisingly, there are some people who feed them directly every night.

If once urban foxes scurried away when you made a sound, they just stand there staring.

The red fox mating season is in full swing here and lasts from January to mid-March.

During this time, the mammals grew louder and noisier, with advertising performances ranging from fierce battles with other men to the spraying of smells.

