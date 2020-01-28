Two former Lynchburg correctional officers charged with alleged assault and inmate battery

LYNCHBURG, Virginia (WFXR) – Two former Lynchburg correctional officers suspected of assaulting an inmate in May 2019 have been charged by a grand jury.

Julius Anthony Tallant, 26, of Lewisburg, Tennessee, and Navarone Andrew Hartman, 27, of Madison Heights, were both charged with tort and battery charges for inmate Preston Burns.

According to court documents, the assault took place in the emergency department of Lynchburg General Hospital, where staff from Blue Ridge Lynchburg Regional Prison transported him.

He was detained by three correctional officers: Hartman, Tallant and Cory Hancock. Court documents indicate that video footage shows Burns entering the hospital unharmed. He was placed in a hospital bay and the officers partially closed the curtains, according to court documents.

Penelope Burns, the victim’s mother, told WFXR in September 2019 that her son was in police custody for an intrusion.

Burns requested hospital authorization for transportation to Western State Hospital, according to a warrant.

An arrest warrant stated that several witnesses, including nurses, doctors and janitorial staff, saw or heard officers assault Burns, who was restrained with leggings, a belt and handcuffed to the front of his body .

Burns “suffered significant injuries to the face and neck in this bay,” according to court documents. Due to his injuries, he was x-rayed and examined by a forensic nurse.

When the police questioned the police, “several of them claimed that the injuries were the result of their justified actions and the way they had been trained,” according to the warrant.

According to court documents, Tallant and Hartman were released on $ 2,000 bail. Their trial is scheduled for February.

