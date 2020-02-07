Two cruise ships prevent people with Chinese, Hong Kong or Macau passports from entering their ships if the corona virus spreads

According to company information released on Friday, two U.S.-based cruise companies prohibit passport holders from China, Hong Kong, or Macau from boarding their cruise ships.

Norwegian Cruise Lines and Royal Caribbean International have released statements as the coronavirus continues to spread. The companies state that the new guidelines apply to everyone – guests or crew – with these passports, regardless of where they reside or where they were last.

The guidelines also prohibit boarding of travelers or crew members who have visited Hong Kong or Macau in the past 15 to 30 days.

Norwegian Cruise Lines announced that passengers who are denied boarding will be given a refund if they present a travel document.

“The safety and well-being of our guests and crew are top priorities for us,” said Norwegian Cruise Lines in a statement.

Royal Caribbean said that anyone on a modified itinerary would receive a two-day refund in the form of onboard credit and other benefits.

“We take this very seriously and it is our responsibility to ensure a safe and healthy environment on board our ships and in the ports we visit,” said a Royal Caribbean statement.

The corona virus emerged from China two months ago. It killed 638 people, mostly in China, and paralyzed the world’s second largest economy. It has infected more than 31,000 in more than 25 countries and areas. There are at least 12 confirmed cases in the United States. Hundreds more evacuees from China are due on Friday.

When the new guidelines were implemented, four passengers on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship that moored near New York on Friday morning were hospitalized for coronavirus testing.

None of the four passengers brought to a hospital had “clinical signs or symptoms of coronavirus” on board, a Royal Caribbean statement said. The flu test was positive. They hadn’t been to China since January 26th.