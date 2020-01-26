Two Congress leaders start fight at flag-raising ceremony in Indore

India celebrates its 71st Republic Day today (January 26), marking major celebrations in the nation’s capital and across the country. Republic Day is celebrated to honor the historic date on which the country completed its transition to the Independent Republic after the entry into force of its constitution. India’s military might, cultural diversity, social and economic progress were highlighted during the celebrations of the 71st Republic Day at the majestic Rajpath.

Anti-satellite weapon – Shakthi Mission developed by the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO), the Bhishma Army’s combat tank, infantry fighting vehicles, newly inducted Chinook and Apache Air Force helicopters , in addition to paintings representing the Akash and Astra missiles and the prowess of the Navy to be presented during the long parade of 90 minutes. Twenty tables – 16 from states and Union territories and six from various ministries / departments depicting the nation’s rich cultural heritage and economic progress will unfold the Rajpath.

