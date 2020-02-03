Two BJP workers under 3 arrested for attacking the home of the Union Minister in Assam during the anti-CAA stirring

The home of Teli, Union Foreign Minister, in the town of Duliajan in Upper Assam, was attacked on December 11 during the entire state movement against the controversial citizenship law.

PTI

updated:February 3, 2020, 11:09 PM IST

File photo of Union Minister Rameswar Teli.

Dibrugarh: Three people, including two BJP activists, have been arrested for alleged attack on Minister Rameswar Teli’s residence during anti-CAA protests in Assam, police said Monday.

The home of Teli, Union Minister for Foreign Affairs, in the town of Duliajan in Upper Assam, was attacked on December 11 during the state movement against the controversial citizenship law (amendment), 2019.

“Debajit Hazarika, Vicky Sonar and Arup Kahar were arrested based on CCTV recordings. We had them picked up on Sunday,” said Dibrugarh Chief Police Inspector, Sreejith T.

In total, 18 people have been arrested so far for attacking the home of Teli, he said. “These three people were also involved in pelting stones at a police party during protests in Duliajan,” Sreejith said.

A BJP source confirmed that Debajit Hazarika and Vicky Sonar are party activists. Family members of the accused have made statements to the police about the alleged role of the arrested persons in violence and attacking the home of Teli, sources said.

Teli said, “I don’t know the reasons why they were arrested. But if they are arrested after good investigation, there must be a truth. The trio stay near my house. They have always attended my programs with their families.”

A total of 88 people have been arrested so far from the Dibrugarh district for alleged involvement in violence during protests against the law.

