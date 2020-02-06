Two arrested in Carroll County for malicious child wounding and harm

Posted: Feb 6, 2020 / 6:23 PM EST

/ Updated: February 6, 2020 / 6:23 p.m. EST

(Photo: Courtesy of Carroll County Sheriff’s Office)

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – Two were arrested and one hospitalized after Carroll County MPs responded to gun reports shortly after 1 a.m. on Thursday.

First aiders arrived at Buffalo Road 359 and found 35-year-old Alvino Bautisa on the veranda of the residence with a gunshot wound on his leg. He was flown to the Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. His condition is currently unknown.

In a post on her Facebook page, Carroll County’s law enforcement later arrested 21-year-old Dakota Bullion and 28-year-old Brianna Floyd, both from Gladesboro. Witnesses said there was an argument between the three that resulted in several rounds being fired. A three-year-old was reportedly present during the shootout.

Both Bullion and Floyd are held incarcerated for malicious wounds and the risk to children.

This is an ongoing investigation with the support of the Carroll County Department of Social Services Child Protection Services.

LAST STORIES:

With the WFXR News App, which is available on Apple and Android, you can transfer current news, weather reports and sporting events to your smartphone.