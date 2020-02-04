Two AirAsia Chiefs step aside between Airbus Bribery Probe

Kuala Lumpur: Two AirAsia leaders will step aside for at least two months, as authorities and the airline claim that air and space giant Airbus paid the company $ 50 million to get an aircraft order.

Airbus said last week that it had been agreed to set aside 3.6 billion euros to settle a corruption probe by authorities in France, Great Britain and the United States.

As the probe news got bigger, the Malaysia-based AirAsia was mentioned in a bribery investigation by the British Serious Fraud Office (SFO), which reportedly involved two business executives.

In a late Monday application on the Malaysian stock market, the budget company said its chief executive Tony Fernandes and executive chairman Kamarudin Meranun would leave their positions immediately.

Both men had to resign “for a period of two months or any other period the company deems appropriate,” the airline said.

The board of the airline formed a commission to assess the allegations and stated that Kamarudin and Fernandes would be retained as business advisers and re-appointed as non-independent non-executive board members.

A legal document on the SFO website said that EADS France SAS – later renamed Airbus Group SAS – paid $ 50 million as a sponsorship for a sports team owned by two unnamed AirAsia executives.

Identified as “key decision makers” in AirAsia and AirAsia X – the company’s long-haul branch – were allegedly rewarded with the order of 180 Airbus aircraft.

“The payments to the sports team were meant to secure or reward improper favor from them with regard to that company,” the document said.

Both Kamarudin and Fernandes denied misconduct and said in a joint statement on Monday that they “would not harm the companies that we have spent our entire lives building up their current global status.”

The airline previously said it was in no way involved in the SFO’s Airbus investigation, nor was it given the opportunity to provide information to the fraud investigation agency.

The anti-corruption commission of Malaysia said on Saturday that it was competent to investigate any form of corruption committed by citizens or permanent residents anywhere in the country.

“In the case of the Airbus-AirAsia revelations, I can confirm that the MACC is in contact with the UK authorities and is already investigating the issue,” said Chief Commissioner Latheefa Koya.

