Twitterhard troll pacer Shardul Thakur after poor performance against NZ

India has managed to win the first game of the T20I five-game series against New Zealand by six wickets after a fantastic batting performance in a high-scoring thriller on Friday.

In this match, Shardul Thakur had 12 points in his first over, 18 points in his second and 14 points in his third. Also in the second ongoing game, he went for two sixes in the very first game. But, he caught up to him later by taking Martin Guptill’s vital window. However, he finished with a not-so-great savings of 10.50 in two overs.

It should be noted that in December of last year, Twitter hailed Thakur for his all-round performance in India’s 2-1 series victory over the West Indies. They also supported Thakur to receive a lifetime contract from BCCI.

Shardul Thakur has so far had a modest career for India. He took eight wickets in eight ODI, while in T20I he had 15 wickets in 11 T20I for India. His performances in the IPL led him to be selected for the Indian team. He has 36 wickets in 36 games in the IPL.

