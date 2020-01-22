Twitterati troll brutally Grigor Dimitrov

After being asked about the outfit and how does he feel, he told ATP Sport: “I love it. I love the colors … I also like to experiment and when [I am] there, I don’t really think about the outfit. But it’s so good to feel comfortable. I was lucky with Nike to be able to have a good part of my contribution. “

He added, “I [practically] have no problem wearing anything. I thought it was pretty cool. “I like to be different when it comes to things like that and so many other things. I think the outfit is fun. I don’t want to be vanilla. “

Dimitrov’s friends were also surprised by his choice of clothing. He said, “I already had a few friends who were like, ‘[We] knew you were going to wear it before, we weren’t sure if you were going to wear it all.'”

The Bulgarian said that André Agassi, who is also one of his coaches, welcomed his decision. He said, “André was very happy with it. He was impressed. It was like “Wow, I know where it came from”. “

Speaking of the possibility of presenting himself thus in future events, he said: “Who knows? Who knows? “, He said. “I don’t know. Nike and I had a lot of fun doing these things. Can’t you say it?

