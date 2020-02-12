Twitterati slam TV channel that Pullela Gopichand calls “a little-known Indian coach.”

On Sunday, the trainer received an honorable mention from the International Olympic Committee for the IOC Coaches Lifetime Achievement Award. Gopichand has been an integral part of the rise of Indian badminton for the past decade, with people like Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth all learning the ropes below him.

“I am pleased to announce that Mr. Pullela Gopichand has received an honorable mention for the men’s category of the 2019 IOC Coaches Lifetime Achievement Awards,” said a statement from the IOC Athletes’ Entourage Commission.

“The Panel would like to recognize its efforts to develop badminton in India, its efforts to support athletes in all sports and its contribution to the Olympic Movement.”

The award is an initiative by the Commission to recognize the achievements of coaches in developing a sport in their country in line with Olympic values. Athletics trainer Malcolm Arnold from Great Britain and art gymnastics trainer Ulla Koch from Germany were chosen as winners.

(With agency input)