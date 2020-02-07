Twitter users can now disable the display of multiple columns for iPad

With the latest update, users can now completely hide the right column, so that their attention is focused on the content of their timeline.

updated:February 7, 2020, 11:58 AM IST

Twitter for iPad after replacing a single timeline layout with a multi-column view that works in both portrait and landscape mode, has now introduced a new update in which a user can disable the multi-column view. With the latest update, users can now completely hide the right column, so that their attention is focused on the content of their timeline. According to reports, an option to use the new layout can be activated in the Twitter app by going to “Settings and privacy” and then switching the “Show search column” switch under the “Image and sound” preferences.

With this one can use Twitter on iPad back to the same interface as on the iPhone, with a single timeline with two large unused spaces on either side of it. To make the following discussion threads simple, Twitter has rolled out a new answer layout for iOS devices. It will be rolled out for Android devices soon.

Twitter threads can sometimes be a bit confusing to follow, especially if your account is public and everyone can reply. The social network has started to roll out a feature that makes them easier to dissect and ensures that you don’t miss the comments from your friends.

The new function update draws a concrete line between a parent tweet and answers, with the answers somewhat indented and connected by the series of vertical and horizontal lines.

