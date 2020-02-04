Twitter tries to contain manipulated content like deepfakes

Twitter’s new policy aims to curb the proliferation of “synthetic and manipulated” content, including so-called “deepfake” videos that have been altered with artificial intelligence

The policy was announced after Twitter asked last year for comments on how to reduce “synthetic and manipulated media” on the online platform that could mislead people in the campaign or lead to violence or physical harm.

Twitter, which has been working with other social platforms to respond to concerns about incorrect information, requires in its new policy a mix of tweets that contain manipulated images or videos and removal of the tweets.

The move is due to growing concerns about deepfake videos that have been altered using artificial intelligence and other manipulations to deceive social media users.

Del Harvey, vice president of Trust and Security on Twitter, said the new policy applies not only to deepfakes but also to other types of manipulation, sometimes referred to as “flat fakes” or “cheapfakes”.

“This is not a deepfake rule,” she said.

“We want to deal with all incidents where media have been changed or fabricated.”

The decision to add a label or remove the content depends on “the likelihood and severity of the damage that could result,” Harvey said during a conversation with journalists.

Twitter said in a blog post that enforcement of the new policy would begin on March 5, to alert users to manipulated images or videos, and sometimes to provide links to more information on the subject.

“You mustn’t fool synthetic or manipulated media that is likely to cause harm,” said group product manager Ashita Achuthan and website integrity manager Yoel Roth in the blog post.

“In addition, we can label tweets with synthetic and manipulated media to understand the authenticity of the media and provide additional context.”

Politicians included

According to Harvey, the new rule will apply to politicians and their campaigns.

“If the media is changed or made regardless of who the person is, this policy will continue to apply,” she said.

For example, the policy would violate videos by former US Vice President Joe Biden and House Democratic spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi, who recently sparked social media controversy, according to Twitter executives.

“Regardless of whether you’re using advanced machine learning tools or using a 99-cent app to slow down videos on your phone, our rules apply to content, not how the result is achieved,” Roth said.

“Does the end tweet lead to confusion or misunderstanding or an intentional attempt to mislead people? That is the question.”

The announcement comes a day after YouTube has announced it will remove election-related videos that are “tampered with or manipulated” to mislead voters.

Facebook, which has its own policy against misinformation, announced in January that it would ban deepfake videos while allowing heavily edited clips as long as they are parodies or satires.

Social media platforms have been under pressure to remove disinformation, including manipulated images and videos

Filter for fakes

Factors that Twitter takes into account when deciding what content is misleadingly manipulated or fabricated is how heavily it is processed. whether audio has been dubbed or removed and whether it is simulations.

Also on the list of prohibited content were threats to privacy or freedom of expression in the form of “stalking or unwanted and compulsive attention; targeted content that silences tropics, epithets or material; suppression or intimidation of voters”.

Roth said Twitter would try to “proactively” enter politics “to reduce the burden on people to report to us.”

In addition to displaying warnings on manipulated images before “liking” or sharing them, Twitter prevents them from being included in recommended content and usually provides additional information to counter misperception.

According to Twitter, the new rule was based on a survey of US users and feedback from people around the world who supported tweets.

Across the world, more than 70 percent of Twitter users said that Achuthan and Roth thought it would be unacceptable not to take action against misused tweets.

Facebook prohibits deepfakes in the fight against online manipulation

