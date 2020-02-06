Twitter sees boom in user base, sales

Twitter delivered better-than-expected growth in users and revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019

Twitter delivered a stronger than expected update for the fourth quarter, which provided for an expanded user base and increasing advertising revenue and triggered a stock rally.

Net profit decreased by half to $ 119 million, but sales increased 11 percent to over $ 1 billion for the first time.

The number of Twitter users rose by 21 percent over the previous year to 152 million. This reflected improvements to the short messaging platform.

Chief Executive Jack Dorsey said the results were “a great year for Twitter” and reflect “our work to increase relevance and usability”.

“At the beginning of 2020, we are building on our momentum – we learn faster, prioritize better, deliver more and hire remarkable talent,” he said in a statement.

Twitter’s stocks rose more than eight percent after the update in pre-exchange trading.

Twitter struggles to keep up with larger social networks like Facebook and Instagram, and tries to make the platform more user-friendly and to filter out abuse and manipulation.

Last year, the technology company in San Francisco said that “bugs” in its software, which was used to serve targeted ads, reduced earnings.

It has changed the way it measures its user base. Now only “monetizable daily active users” are reported, which increased strongly in the quarter.

Of these, 31 million were in the United States and 121 million in foreign countries, with both categories increasing.

“Twitter’s strong sales performance shows that despite some product problems, advertisers are confident of reaching the platform,” said eMarketer analyst Nazmul Islam.

“One of the reasons for the confidence is probably the continued growth of the monetizable daily active users, which accelerated again in the fourth quarter.”

Islam added that Twitter’s efforts to ban political advertising and curb the spread of manipulated media such as “deepfake” videos “should be well received by users and continue to grow engagement in the next quarter.”

