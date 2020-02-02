Twitter says that Harappan Script has not been deciphered after Sitharaman mentions indus stamps in the budget

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam delivered the Union’s average budget for 2020 on Saturday and his concerns about India’s economic slowdown. The minister, who delivered the full budget for the second time, introduced new plates and lowered the tax rate for various sections of individual income to Rs 15 lakh a year if a taxpayer chooses to give up exemptions and deductions. However, apart from the economic provisions of the budget, parts of Sitharaman’s speech went viral.

Speaking about the history of trade, commerce and entrepreneurship in India, Sitharaman returned to civilization in the Indus Valley. Referring to civilization and the “Sindhu Saraswati” civilization, a name used by some scholars to describe the civilization that flourished in c. 3300 – c. 1300 BC. On the banks and tributaries of the Indus River, Sitharaman said that merchant guilds existed back then.

She further said that the word “shreni”, which means guild, was found on one of the many seals dug up in Harrapa-Mohenjo Daro, confirming that entrepreneurship was not new to India. This was in line with the theme of this year’s Budget and Economic Survey, which attempted to paint a picture of confluence or ‘synthesis’ of old wisdom and new technology and research to increase economic output.

While the confidence of the FMs triggered a shot of euphoria among netizens under high prices, no jobs and low GDP growth, many pointed to the improbability of the FM statement, since the Indus script has not been deciphered.

The script, essentially a corpus of symbols used centuries ago by residents of the Indus Valley, was used to write inscriptions and to print objects and tablets in clay. Much of it, however, does not remain deciphered because the lines are too short and experts have not been able to discover its meaning.

Sitharaman’s comment therefore irritated many who went to Twitter to point out the obvious.

Has Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ji deciphered the Harappan script?

– Manimugdha Sharma (@quizzicalguy) 1 February 2020

It’s not a finance ministry, boys. It is a history of financial budget.

– Rishi Majumder (@RishiMajumder) 1 February 2020

Nirmala ji @nsitharaman used the correct name Saraswati-Sindhu civilization instead of Indus Valley. However, she said the Indus Valley script has been deciphered. What is that about? It is not deciphered

– Aesthetic Revival (@Vedic_Revival) 1 February 2020

“Saraswati Sindhu Civilization” is now being discussed. At least we know that we will not steal a quote for # Budget2020 speech from those poor guys. But apparently we know that the word “Sethi” is written on an IVC seal? Is that true? Or Whatsapp U?

– Mihir Sharma (@mihirssharma) 1 February 2020

Twitter, have the Harappan hieroglyphs been deciphered? Part of it?

– Chetan Bhattacharji (@CBhattacharji) 1 February 2020

WTAF ?? The budget pinches nonsense on the seals of Harrapa.

– Devangshu Datta (@devangshudatta) 1 February 2020

Harappa is therefore a top priority by nature both in the past and in Pakistan. https://t.co/4VK4oCM7xO

– Samit Basu (@samitbasu) 1 February 2020

In her presentation in the Lok Sabha, full of poetry and references to the ancient resourcefulness of India, Sitharaman said that the three main themes of the budget were ambitious India, a caring society and economic development for all. She stopped after two hours and 40 minutes – the longest Budget speech ever – because the 60-year-old reportedly felt unwell.

