Facebook’s official Twitter account and its Messenger were hacked through a third-party platform.

Reuters

updated:February 8, 2020, 12:41 PM IST

Facebook’s official Twitter account and its Messenger were hacked through a third-party platform.

Twitter confirmed on Friday that the official Twitter accounts of social media giant Facebook Inc and the Messenger platform have been hacked. A Twitter spokesperson said in an email statement that the accounts were hacked through a third-party platform. “Once we were aware of the problem, we locked the compromised accounts and worked closely with our partners on Facebook to restore them,” said the Twitter spokesperson.

Separately, Facebook also confirmed that some of its official social media accounts were hacked Friday. “Some of our corporate social accounts were hacked briefly, but we secured and restored access,” said Facebook spokesperson Joe Osborne. Twitter Inc.’s account Chief Jack Dorsey was hacked in August, allowing an unauthorized person to send public tweets including racist comments and curses to his 4 million followers before Twitter secured the account.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.