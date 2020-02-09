Twitter ridicules Zee News and Sudhir Chaudhary for accusing Delhi voters after being voted out

Following the Delhi general election and all subsequent elections on Saturday evening, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by Arvind Kejriwal returned to power with a comfortable majority when the results are released on February 11th.

Zee News presenter Sudhir Choudhary blamed Delhi voters after the exit polls on his Daily News and Analysis (DNA) program. He said that the Delhiites are not concerned with national issues such as the Balakot strikes, the Ram Temple, or the lifting of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, but about their own personal issues.

He added that Delhi voters don’t even care that the country is divided. Choudhary said that people in Delhi are lazy and that they only want to share their views on social media through their smartphones.

Sudhir Choudhary’s monologue has gone viral and you can see people towing the anchor. A Twitter user said, “Extremely shameless reporting. Have no words to express this cheap journalism. Watch how he accuses people of just choosing to develop one party and ignoring the hate policies of others. Sudhir Chaudhary is embarrassed the earth! “

Another user said, “Incredible! What this man said. How does that qualify as journalism. No responsibility. All the more why you cut the cables and no longer watch TV news.”

Twitter came to Sudhir’s monologue with funny memes and jokes. Here are some of the best reactions: