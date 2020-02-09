Twitter responds to Vipers’ Marc Trestman who takes down FG 17

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sport

The Tampa Bay Vipers did not do well in their inaugural game against the New York Guardians Sunday afternoon.

Quarterback Aaron Murray waited for an error. Head coach Marc Trestman nevertheless decided to keep him in the game.

With 17-0 late in the third quarter, Trestman decided to kick a field goal instead of choosing a touchdown. It’s pretty strange because it was still just a game with two scores. Remember that XFL rules allow teams to go three points after the touchdown. That would have brought the game to 17-9.

Needless to say, the football world had quite hilarious reactions to the former Chicago Bears head coach who lived up to his reputation.

Vipers, 17-0 behind Guardians late in the third quarter, opted for a field goal on fourth and goal. With the ability to go 3 after TDs in XFL, it is a game with two scores in both directions. Now 17-3 …

– Greg Auman (@gregauman) February 9, 2020

Trestman, who is 17, kicks an FG out of 5. Huh? The talk radio is on fire in Tampa. Still a game with two possession at 17-3. #XFLfootball

– Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) 9 February 2020

Marc Trestman has just changed a two-possession game into a two-possession game. Don’t tell me the XFL is not real football.

– Jason B. Hirschhorn (@by_JBH) February 9, 2020

How many Bears fans laughed at a Marc Trestman XFL attack have a 16-play drive and settled for 3 points

– Buck Reising (@BuckReising) 9 February 2020

Marc Trestman has not lost his fastball! Just a game with two scores changed to a game with two scores with the field goal.

– Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) 9 February 2020

Coach Marc Trestman goes for FG on the 4th and goal, not TD. Next ad break, the TV team interviews the coach during the action and asks him why? I love that.

– Lance McAlister (@LanceMcAlister) 9 February 2020

Marc Trashman, I mean, Trestman is perhaps the worst thing that ever happened to the bears.

– NJBearsFan 🐻⬇️ (@NJBearsFan) February 9, 2020