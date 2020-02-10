During this year’s Academy Awards, there was some controversy on Twitter that came from an unlikely source. Shia LaBeouf attended the Oscars with Zack Godsays, an actor with Down syndrome. LaBeouf and Gottsagen played together in The Peanut Butter Falcon, a film about the unlikely connection between a man with Down syndrome and a criminal on the run. The two actors presented an award at the ceremony.

However, some were not happy with the 33-year-old LaBeouf’s behavior towards godsages, while many jumped into defending the Kingdom of the Crystal Skulls. LaBeouf seemed to be laughing at God’s tales as he struggled to read the award winner. Some on Twitter quickly condemned LaBeouf for his behavior

So disrespectfully watch how Shia Leboeuf at the #Oscars laughs / is impatient about a man with special needs

– Cam Connolly (@ c_conn96), February 10, 2020

Another Twitter user wrote in a tweet that has since been deleted that “Shia LeBoeuf (sic) literally laughed at children with special needs.

Dear demolition culture: Shia LaBeouf & Zack Gottsagen are best friends and have starred in a wonderful film called The Peanut Butter Falcon. They shared the stage to present an Oscar. Shia helped his friend get through a difficult situation. Think before you tweet. #Oscars

– CB (@beranek), February 10, 2020

Shia LaBeouf did not present an Oscar with a “child with special needs”. With his Peanut Butter Falcon co-star Zack Gottsagen, he presented an Oscar. #Oscars

– Dr. Kelly Harding (@kd_coons), February 10, 2020

Shia LaBeouf was up there with A FRIEND.

He was patient and helpful when he needed to be.

People are crazy for no reason.

“Abort culture” is stupid. Shia LaBeouf did a great job. pic.twitter.com/gczITFcM5d

– paige machado (@ paigero13) February 10, 2020

Despite attending and presenting at the ceremony, LaBeouf and Gottsagen were not nominated for Oscars.

