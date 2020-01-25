Things have been a bit hectic since the breaking news of Me ‘Mill and Kenneth Petty. We gave you tea about what really happened, and now you need to see how Twitter works!

This is why Nicki Minaj’s husband wants to fight Meek Mill. pic.twitter.com/iX7CP3P06x

– Token (@SlattBusiness) January 25, 2020

to me while Nicki Minaj, his wife, and Meek Mill argued. pic.twitter.com/OUncaCV5ga

-. (@thebitchalbum) January 25, 2020

I was stealing the store while Nicki, Kenny and Meek argued over pic.twitter.com/j5SKKQ4s2D

– areyoudunne. (@jasonwhorehees) January 25, 2020

I stole a watch while Nicki and the meek were fighting pic.twitter.com/vW5r1dJENy

– this is an account at Kim Taehyung’s booth (@neededmey) January 25, 2020

I feel like Nicki will kick Meek’s ass without the help of her man anyway

– Wizkid Petty (@dejimaraj) January 25, 2020

I thought Nicki Minaj was not serious when she said she was no longer talking niggas, playing the wife. Meek Mill hates smoking with Kenny pic.twitter.com/zhTDC27oMT

– Kallie🍍💙 (@ KallieM21) January 25, 2020

My girl referred to Meek Mill as Nicki Minaj’s ex, should I give her a go?

– Dijáw (@AbdulDijaw) January 19, 2020

As we previously reported, Meek, Nicki, and Kenneth ended up in the same clothing store in West Hollywood, and had a little turnt up! Our source tells us that while trying to squash Kenneth’s cow, Mr. Petty was not with it.

#TSRExclusiveDetails: Whew chileeee! #MeekMill and #KennethPetty were spotted on camera having a lil ‘verbal altercation inside a clothing store in West Hollywood, but we had tea in reality, and LIPTON it! ______________________________________ Apparently, Meek was shopping in Mayfield with about 10 of his sons, when #NickiMinaj and Kenneth walked into the same store. Nicki & Kenneth are alone. Our source tells us that Meek approached Kenneth to try to defeat the cow that was going on between them, but Kenneth was not in that kind of timing! ______________________________________ Our source, who was a witness to the confrontation, told us that Kenneth wanted Meek to maintain the same strength he always had, and asked Meek to go outside to handle things one by one. Well, the situation worsened and the Meeks boys began to engage. They all came out and Meek wasn’t here for one. ______________________________________ He ​​heard saying “I’m a boss”, when Kenneth asked for one by one. Things eventually went viral once security was involved. (📸: @gettyimages)

What are your thoughts, Roomies? Let us know in the comments!

