Twitter prohibits deepfakes and misleading media prior to the US election

Twitter has announced a partial ban on fake videos and photos in an attempt to suppress the spread of incorrect information on its platform.

Starting next month, the company will label manipulated videos, known as deepfakes, as well as patented images that can lead to “confusion or misunderstanding” among its users.

“You must not share misleading synthetic or manipulated media that is likely to cause damage,” Twitter said in a blog post describing the new rule.

“In addition, we can label tweets that contain synthetic and manipulated media to help people understand the authenticity of the media and to provide additional context.”

All media that are shared in a tweet that have been fraudulently and deceptively modified are marked as such, while anyone trying to retweet or like the tweet will receive a warning. The visibility of the tweet is also reduced and more context can be offered.

Twitter’s updated rules are the result of phone calls from users to resolve this type of content, with more than 6,500 responses collected from his # TwitterPolicyFeedback survey.

Feedback was also requested from prominent users, including Tesla CEO and productive tweeter Elon Musk. At a recent employee conference, the entrepreneur appeared via a video link to beg Twitter to make it easier to distinguish between real and fake users.

Only a few days after his appearance, he again expressed his concern about the “serious problem” of trolls and bots affecting the integrity of Twitter.

The company told The Independent this week that it would continue to “adapt to the evolving methods of bad actors”.

The latest policy update from Twitter follows a similar announcement from YouTube, which promised to remove misleading content regarding the US election.

The new YouTube rules prohibit “content that has been technically manipulated or modified in a way that misleads users and can entail a serious risk of serious damage”.

Social media and content sharing apps are under increasing pressure to tackle erroneous information after the 2016 presidential election and the Brexit referendum, in which foreign actors spread fake news in an effort to influence results.

Online disinformation campaigns around the US presidential election in 2020 are already underway, despite the fact that the voting booths will not be opened for another nine months. Prior to the Iowa caucuses, a conservative organization was accused of spreading false information on Facebook and Twitter, intended to mislead voters.

Facebook has been one of the most criticized companies, but has consistently reduced requests for political ads and other measures to stop malicious campaigns.

Nick Clegg, the communications head of Facebook, justified the tech giant’s position by claiming that it was to protect freedom of expression.

“In the end, you have to be careful if you have restricted freedom of expression, because once you have restricted it, you cannot go back,” he said in January.

